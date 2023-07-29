2023 CrossFit Games will be last in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Athletes at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games will face an additional challenge when the event kicks off Tuesday: saying goodbye to Madison.
For the last six years, the Alliant Energy Center has hosted hundreds of top athletes as they work, sweat and fight for the crown of Fittest on Earth.
In January, CrossFit announced the games would return to Madison in 2024. But a spokesperson for Destination Madison confirmed that's not happening any more.
"This is the final year for Games in Madison," Rob Gard, Destination Madison's Director of Communications, told 27 News Saturday.
Jamie Patrick, the Vice President of Convention Sales, Sports and Services for Destination Madison and the Madison Area Sports Commissions, said in a news release the final competition in the capital city will be one to remember.
"The final Madison Games promises some of the most intense competitions and enthusiastic crowds the sport has ever seen," Patrick said.
In a statement Saturday, CrossFit said the games won't return to Madison in an effort to reach more people.
"Over time, our goal is to bring the Games to more regions around the world," the statement said. "We've had an incredible run in Madison and we're so grateful to the city and local community."
CrossFit said it will announce the location for the 2024 games at the end of this season.
According to Destination Madison, the games bring in more than $12 million for the tourism economy in Dane County.
Don Faul, the CEO of CrossFit, said he is grateful for the role Madison has played in CrossFit since 2017.
"We have been blown away by the hospitality and enthusiasm of local fans, our local affiliate community, and the city of Madison," he said in a news release. "The memories created here will forever be etched in CrossFit lore."
The 2023 CrossFit Games run from August 1 through 6. Visit the 2023 NUBULL CrossFit Games website for more information.