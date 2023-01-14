2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Readiness and Success Summit held

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students took charge of their futures Saturday at the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Readiness and Success Summit.
The summit was hosted at Madison College and geared toward students of color and first-generation students.
It provided resources for navigating college applications, applying for scholarships and signing up for pre-college programs.
Dr. Derek Johnson, who helped organize the summit, said it is all about ensuring students can succeed.
"The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Readiness and Success Summit was really centered on my own personal experiences, being a first generation student, not really understanding how this process works, right?" Johnson said.
"For many families, it can be extremely confusing and overwhelming, and again, that was true for me," Johnson said. "And so, this is a way for me to sort of pay it forward and ensure that students and families are able to have a safe place to come and ask whatever questions they might very well have."
Students also had the opportunity to win college school supplies.
The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Readiness and Success Summit was made possible by a partnership between The College Station, Madison College, Edgewood College, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Madison Alumni Chapter, and the Urban League of Greater Madison.