2023 Madison Heart Ball raises awareness and money

MADISON (WKOW) - The 2023 Madison Heart Ball was held at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison Saturday night.
The event’s name speaks for itself, as the goal is to raise awareness about and money for heart health.
Anna Soergell, Development Director for Madison’s branch of the American Heart Association, was at the big event. She said the cause is close to her own heart.
“My mom passed away at the age of 65 from a heart attack,” Soergell said. “So, being able to impact people before in a preventative way is very important to me, because I don't want anyone to have to go through an experience similar to what I had.”
Soergell added all proceeds from Saturday will benefit people in Dane County by advancing research and outreach.
“The heart is what you need to survive,” Soergell said. “And it can be impacted in so many different ways–something you're born with, something that happens due to your level of physical activity or your diet. So, we're trying to focus on all the things to continue to improve the heart health of our community.
27 News’ Amber Noggle, Brandon Taylor and John Ziegler emceed the Madison Heart Ball.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event.