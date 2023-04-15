2023 Out of the Darkness Walk honors UW's Sarah Shulze, many others

MADISON (WKOW) — Hundreds took part in the 2023 Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday–a walk dedicated to raising awareness about and preventing suicide.
The walk is organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention each year.
This year, Badgers were encouraged to participate in honor of Sarah Shulze. She was a member of UW Madison’s Track and Field team and took her own life last spring.
In addition to Shulze, many more were honored.
Trinity Weisensel, walk coordinator for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said suicide can impact anyone, which is why it is so important to hold events like this.
“The truth is that there are people from every single walk of life who sign up for this walk, and that's really kind of the sadness and the beauty of this event is that there are people from all different walks of life, all ages, all life experiences, who have either suffered from suicidal thoughts, lost someone to suicide, or just support the cause,” Weisensel said.
As of Saturday, Weisensel said the walk had already raised over $45,000 to go toward education and resources to stop suicide.
Loved ones of Shulze have set up a foundation in her name with the goals of supporting mental health, advocating for student athletics and advancing women’s rights among others. You can read more about the Sara Shulze Foundation here.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, know there is help out there. One helpful resource is the National Suicide Hotline. You can call them at 988.