2023 state park passes available in time for the holidays

MADISON (WKOW) — If you're looking for a holiday gift idea, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has you covered.
2023 Wisconsin state park and vehicle admission stickers and trail passes are now available for purchase.
If you order them by December 9, you'll get it by the end of the year.
For Wisconsinites, an admission sticker costs $28, and it's only $13 for residents over 65. Trail passes cost $25.
The stickers and passes are valid from the day you buy them until the end of 2023.
You can find more information on the DNR's website.