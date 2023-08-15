2023 Wisconsin State Fair attracts over 1M people

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WKOW) -- Over one million people made their way to the Wisconsin State Fair in 2023.

Fair officials report 1,043,350 people attended the 11-day event.

Nearly a third as many cream puffs -- 307,000 to be exact -- were served by the Wisconsin Bakers Association to fairgoers ready to get a taste of an iconic Wisconsin dessert.

“We’re blown away by the commitment our incredible fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, and staff have that continue to make the Wisconsin State Fair a time-honored tradition,” said Shari Black, executive director and CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Thank you to all who helped showcase our state during the best 11 days of summer.”

In its 172nd year, the fair had no shortage of highlights, including a new record.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised a record-breaking $403,150, and two other auctions raised more than $150,000. A significant portion of funds will benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

The Sporkies and Drinkies, Wisconsin State Fair food competitions, celebrated a decade of serving up incredible fair dishes.

WürstBar served nearly 25,285 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes as the first-place Sporkies winner, and Old Fashioned Sipper Club served 9,342 Ferris Mules as the first-place Drinkies winner.