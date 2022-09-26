21 charges dropped during Middleton man's plea hearing

MADISON (WKOW) — A Middleton man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl accepted a guilty plea deal with prosecutors.
Andrew Stoltz, 25, had a plea hearing Monday where he pleaded guilty to two charges: intimidate a victim / threaten force and second degree sexual assault of a child.
As a result of the plea, 21 charges were dropped — including 18 counts of bail jumping and a count of kidnapping.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court in May alleges authorities found a missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl at Stoltz's home in the summer of 2021.