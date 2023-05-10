21 displaced, 4 hurt from Madison townhome explosion

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department said four people were hurt in a townhome explosion on the west side of Madison.
According to an overnight update, emergency crews were called to a eight-unit townhome on 900 South Gammon Road just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MFD said multiple people reported an explosion. And crews were able to confirm that, and a large amount of damage to the structure when they arrived.
Because of what they saw, Madison Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team was called in to assist with the search of the affected structure.
MFD said four people were hurt. One person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The other three took themselves to be checked out.
The rescue team deployed listening devices to search for trapped victims. At about 10:30 p.m., crews announced they had cleared the affected structure with no additional injuries reported. Additionally, four pets were found unharmed.
MFD said a second eight-unit building was damaged because of the explosion, displacing residents. In total, at least 21 people are displaced between the two buildings.
South Gammon Road was blocked for more than six hours while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.
In total, 19 crews assisted in stabilizing the incident. Including Madison Engineering, Animal Control and The Red Cross.
The explosion remains under investigation and the investigative team will be at the townhome for most of the day. The cause remains unknown at this time and there are no damage estimates available yet.