21-year-old facing child enticement, sexual assault charges after being found with Connecticut juvenile

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville man has been arrested after he was found with a missing child from Connecticut.
According to a Nixle report from Sgt. Dammen, Janesville Police were contacted by a department in New Britain, Connecticut, Monday about a missing girl that may be visiting a 21-year-old in Janesville.
Dammen said investigating officers learned the two were at a local hotel and were able to make contact.
Jose Delgado Siasca was arrested and transported to the Rock County Jail on pending charges of second degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement.
The child was reunited with her mother with the help of community partners.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.