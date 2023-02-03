21-year-old Richland Center man sentenced in three Dane County cases

MADISON (WKOW) — A Richland Center man was sentenced in several cases Friday.
Donyell Love, 21, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court for a September incident where he pointed a gun at a man trying to stop him from stealing from a car. At the same hearing, he was sentenced in a sexual assault case from 2020 and a misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer charge from April 2022.
In the September incident, Love pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm - adjudicated delinquent of a felon. As a result of the plea, three bail jumping charges were dropped.
For the criminal damage to property charge, Love was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with a 52 day credit for time already served. His jail time is followed by two years of probation.
The court withheld sentencing Love for the firearm charge, instead giving him three years probation concurrent to the probation from the criminal damage to property charge.
For the sexual assault and obstruction charge, the court issued stayed sentences, ordering three years probation concurrent to all other cases.