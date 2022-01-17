22-year-old dies in rollover crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — Grant County recorded its first deadly crash in 2022.
According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff Nathan Dreckman, authorities responded to the single-vehicle rollover around 1:15 a.m. on January 16.
Dreckman said the investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Olivia Zimmer, of Platteville, was driving south on Highway 151 and lost control of the vehicle. After going into a ditch the vehicle made contact with a rockface, travelling for a few hundred feet before rolling.
Zimmer was ejected in the crash. She was taken to a hospital where she died of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash remains under investigation