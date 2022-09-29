22-year-old Madison man arrested on UW campus for rash of threats, hateful speech

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning after he threatened someone and made racist statements to them, according to the UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD).
At 12:30 a.m., UWPD officers responded to Witte Hall for a report of a man making "threatening statements."
UWPD said a witness reported that the suspect -- David Clash-Miller -- caused a "disturbance" in the residence hall's meeting room. During this disturbance, Clash-Miller threatened the individual and made "comments about the person’s race."
When police arrived, Clash-Miller ran from the scene. Officers chased him for several blocks and took him into custody.
During his arrest, Clash-Miller threatened officers several times.
On Tuesday, UWPD responded to Witte Hall for a report of the suspect making threatening statements to a House Fellow.
During that investigation, UWPD officers learned of yet another altercation with the suspect. According to UWPD, Clash-Miller made threatening statements to a group of students playing pool. The students felt they were targeted because they were speaking Spanish.
Clash-Miller was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on several outstanding warrants.
UWPD also referred a number of charges, including two counts of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, an additional count of disorderly conduct, eight counts of bail jumping, one count of resisting arrest and one count of threats to a law enforcement officer.
Clash-Miller is not affiliated with UW-Madison.