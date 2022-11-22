 Skip to main content
22-year-old who threatened students at UW-Madison residence hall takes plea, receives probation

  • Updated
David Clash-Miller

MADISON (WKOW) — A 22-year-old Madison man who made threats and racist accusations on UW Madison's campus pleaded guilty to some of his charges. 

Online court records show David Clash-Miller pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer. 

The rest of Clash-Miller's charges were dismissed as a result of the plea. 

For the charges he pleaded guilty to, Clash-Miller was given four years of probation. If he were to violate the probation, he'll face six months in prison. 

Clash-Miller's charges came out of incidents in September, where UWPD said he threatened several students at Witte Hall and officers while he was arrested. 

