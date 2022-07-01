22nd Annual Beach Days Blood Drive fills critical need in the community

MADISON (WKOW) — The ballroom of Madison's Sheraton Hotel was transformed into a tropical paradise for a good cause Friday.
There, the American Red Cross and Audacy Madison held their 22nd annual Beach Days Blood Drive.
Laura McGuire, Regional Communications Manager at Red Cross Wisconsin, said blood donations often go down about 20% around holidays like the Fourth of July, but they are still very much needed. So, even a small donation can make a big difference.
"We are looking for all blood types and to be able to give blood, you need to be 16-years-old, weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health," McGuire said. "It's an easy, fast process. We can have you in and out of here in about an hour."
Lisa Gellerman, a donor, said it felt good to fill a critical need in the community.
"There's people that need blood," Gellerman said. "And it's just a good feeling."
If you were unable to attend Friday's event, but would like to donate, you can find more information about doing so here.