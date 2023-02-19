22nd annual Bluegrass Benefit raises money for United Way

MADISON (WKOW) - United Way welcomed crowds to its 22nd annual Bluegrass Benefit Sunday.
It was hosted at the Barrymore Theatre in Madison, and it included five musical acts from musicians who donated their time and talent.
Dave Kinney, a longtime volunteer with United Way, has been organizing the concert since it’s inception. He said it has grown in popularity among music fans over time.
"Bluegrass music is beautiful," Kinney said. "Excellent musicians. They love what they do, and they do it because they love what they do."
Kinney added it’s a great experience for the people of all ages.
“It’s a community event. It’s a place people can bring their kids at this time of year and have a great time,” Kinney said.
The goal of the benefit was to raise money for United Way, an organization that aims to uplift community members in need and positively change lives. You can read more about their work here.