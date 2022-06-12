23-year-old man dead found dead with chest wound, MPD investigating

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead after being found with a chest wound near an east side apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Around 5:30 a.m., the Madison Police Department responded to a disturbance on the 5600 block of Black Onyx Dr. and found a male victim with a chest wound.
EMS transported the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have identified a person of interest and taken them into custody.
The Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the death. They say there is currently no threat to the community.
If you have information about this incident, call the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.