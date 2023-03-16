$24M in federal funds used to support traffic projects in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced that $24 million in federal funds will be used to improve driving conditions in Wisconsin.
Evers along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program funds will support 18 local projects.
The focus will include smart traffic signals, electric buses and multi-use trail extension.
“By working closely with our federal and local partners on projects like this, we can keep our infrastructure and our state moving forward, and I look forward to doing even more in our state budget," Gov. Evers said.
CMAQ is a reimbursement program that helps to pay for eligible activities.
WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said there are range of innovative solutions that can be used to improve flow, increase transportation options and clean up our air.
“We are pleased to administer this funding in partnership with local leaders and the federal government to make the greatest impact," he said.