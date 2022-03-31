25-year-old dies in crash on WIS 104 near Albany

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a driver died as a result of a crash on WIS 104 early Thursday morning.
According to a press release from Lieutenant Cody Kanable, authorities responded to a 911 call about a two vehicle crash on WIS 104 near County Highway A in Albany around 7:43 a.m.
Kanable said at that time the roads were wet and slush covered as a result of snow. Upon arrival, deputies found a commercial motor vehicle blocking the roadway and a sports utility vehicle on the side of the road.
Initial investigation revealed a 2003 Nissan Murano was driving northbound when it lost control as a result of road conditions. The car crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 Freightliner straight truck. Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the crash.
The driver of the Freightliner was injured but is expected to be okay.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as a 25-year-old man from Brodhead, sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kanable said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the airbags did not deploy.