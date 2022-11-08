$250,000 cash bail ordered for man accused in Dodgeville woman's murder

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — One of the men charged in the 2021 murder of a Dodgeville woman had his first court hearing Tuesday.

Aric Way, 51, was in Iowa County Circuit Court for a hearing where he was given $250,000 cash bail. He was charged last Friday with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of his mother.

As a part of his bail conditions, Way cannot have contact with his son, Philip Schmidt-Way — who is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the same woman's death.

When the pair were charged, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said the victim was found dead in her home and an autopsy determined carbon monoxide poisoning was a "contributing factor" in her death.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim had agreed to sell the family farm, which Schmidt-Way would have inherited upon her death. In the hearing Tuesday, Way was ordered to have no contact with the current owners of the property.

Schmidt-Way was arrested in Colorado Saturday and has not yet been extradited to Wisconsin.