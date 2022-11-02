27 Storm Track meteorologists participate in "No Shave November"

MADISON (WKOW) - 27 Storm Track Meteorologists Blaise Keller and Max Tsaparis are growing their beards out for a good cause this month.
No Shave November is a non-profit organization with the aim of raising awareness and money to support cancer research.
Specifically, Max and Blaise are raising money for the National LGBT Cancer Network and appreciate any size donation to help the cause!
Donations can be made here. Simply enter "27 Storm Track" under the member name and the dollar amount you'd like to donate with all proceeds going to help fund cancer research.