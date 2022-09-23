2nd annual Deerfield AppleFest being held this weekend

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- The second annual Deerfield AppleFest is taking place this weekend at Bittersweet Blessings Farm.
There are over 20 different kinds of apples that are available to be picked. Everything from fresh apple cider, apple cider donuts and hard apple cider will be for sale.
There will also be over 200 vendors with live music and entertainment.
Bittersweet Blessings Farm Owner Jeff Moerke says the event draws people from all over the state, helping give Deerfield more exposure.
"I think for a small town like Deerfield, it really kind of puts us on the map. It brings people from the surrounding area. We get shoppers coming from three or four hours away. We've got vendors coming from four different states. It really lets people know about Deerfield, and lets them know about the small town living," Moerke said.
You can also bring your best apple pie out to the Wisconsin Apple Pie Championship, with all proceeds going to the Deerfield Food Pantry.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Bittersweet Blessings Farm, 4509 State Hwy 73, Deerfield.
Admission is $5, and kids 12 and under are free.