3 arrested after Columbia Co. Drug Task Force searches Wisconsin Dells motel

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — Three people were arrested for on a number of drug charges after the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they searched a Wisconsin Dells motel last Friday.
During an investigation into illegal drug trafficking, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says its Drug Task Force got a search warrant for a Wisconsin Dells motel room.
During the search, law enforcement says they found over an ounce of fentanyl, methamphetamine, THC and drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says the three people arrested could face the following charges:
- Cody Fry, 26, of Baraboo
- Possession with intent fentanyl 10g-50g as party to a crime
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of THC
- Three counts of felony bail jumping
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a drug dwelling
- Katelynn McDonald, 20, of Wisconsin Dells
- Possession with intent fentanyl 10g-50g as party to a crime
- Possession of narcotic drug
- Felony bail jumping
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Probation violation
- Eli Matson, 26, of Elroy
- Possession with intent fentanyl 10g-50g as party to a crime
- Two counts of felony bail jumping
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Probation violation
Fry, McDonald and Matson are being held at the Columbia County Jail as they await their initial court appearances.
If you have information regarding drug activity in Columbia County, contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS or by visiting www.p3tips.com/1175.