3 arrested after crashing stolen car twice, shooting at another car on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Three people are in custody after crashing a stolen car on Madison's east side and shooting at another car Thursday, according to Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police responded to Commercial Avenue and Sprecher Road around 2 p.m.
Here, the stolen car crashed into another car with two people inside. Shots were fired from the stolen car into the other car, but no one was hurt. The people shot at told police they didn't know the suspects.
The stolen car crashed again at Felland Road and Burke Road, and this time the suspect ran into a nearby wooded area.
After a K-9 search, two of the suspects were found, one of whom had a loaded firearm. The third suspect was found by the Madison Quarry, where another gun, cash, cocaine and fentanyl were also found.
Fryer identifies the suspects as Roland J. Scott, 20, Katie M. Moore, 18, and Donquil D. McLemore, 18. They were arrested on "a variety of charges" and are being held at the Dane County Jail.