3 arrested after Illinois armed robbery pursuit ends in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Three people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Illinois led to a pursuit through Beloit, according to the City of Beloit Police Department.
In a Facebook post, the robbery occurred in Winnebago County, Illinois, and a pursuit continued through a "significant portion" of Beloit.
The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into several unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.
The two people in the occupied vehicle were taken to a hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The post states the suspects attempted to run away, but they were quickly taken into custody.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and there is no current danger to the community.