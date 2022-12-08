 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

3 arrested after Illinois armed robbery pursuit ends in Beloit

  • Updated
  • 0
Beloit Police

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Three people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Illinois led to a pursuit through Beloit, according to the City of Beloit Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the robbery occurred in Winnebago County, Illinois, and a pursuit continued through a "significant portion" of Beloit.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into several unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.

The two people in the occupied vehicle were taken to a hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The post states the suspects attempted to run away, but they were quickly taken into custody.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and there is no current danger to the community.

