3 arrested after shooting causes car crash on Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — Three people were arrested early Saturday morning following reports of a shooting between vehicles and a car crash that morning.
Around 2:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Park Street and West Washington Avenue for a shots fired report.
Officers were initially unable to find any signs of a shooting, but a few minutes later, an officer saw a shootout between vehicles at Fish Hatchery Drive and Carver Street.
One vehicle ended up crashing, and three people were seen running away from the crash scene.
The crashed car was hit by a bullet, and a gun was found outside of the vehicle.
A K-9 unit and MPD's drone team were called in to track the suspects. One suspect was found by K-9 in a nearby wooded area. The drone team found the other two suspects using the drone's heat sensor, then guided the K-9 unit to the suspects.
The three suspects arrested are identified as Dazjon J. Thompson, 18; Maurice L. Washington, 24; and Shondrell R. Evans, 25.
Thompson, 18, was arrested for 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without consent, resisting or obstructing and bail jumping.
Washington, 24, was arrested for felon in possession, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing and operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent (party to a crime).
Evans, 25, was arrested for including felon in possession, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent, resisting or obstructing and bail jumping.
The Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.