3 arrested during multi-agency stolen vehicle operation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County law enforcement agencies arrested three people Thursday afternoon during an operation to find stolen vehicles, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
During the four-hour operation, the group conducted several traffic stops, which resulted in the recovery of a vehicle stolen in Madison, three arrests, two recovered firearms and the recovery of a "significant amount" of controlled substances.
An arrest was made during the operation after a vehicle fled a traffic stop, though the vehicle wasn't stolen.
Area agencies continue to participate in several social media campaigns reminding citizens to secure their residences (including garage doors) and vehicles.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reminding individuals to remove valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from their vehicle, even if they're parked in the driveway. In addition, they say a running vehicle should never be left unattended.
The following agencies participated in Thursday's operation:
- State Patrol
- Madison Police Department
- UW Madison Police Department
- Monona Police Department
- Fitchburg Police Department
- Maple Bluff Police Department
- Deforest Police Department
- Middleton Police Department
- Sun Prairie Police Department
- McFarland Police Department
- Verona Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation