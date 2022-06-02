3 arrested in Roxbury home burglary in progress

MADISON (WKOW) — Three people are facing charges for a burglary at a home in Roxbury.
According to Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer, deputies responded to a home on US Highway 12 between Hane Hwy and Ray Mar Ct for a burglary in progress.
The deputies found the home had an open door and broken window. After establishing a perimeter, Jake Groom, Amanda Nolden and Daren Dobratz were arrested.
All three are facing tentative charges of criminal trespassing. Groom also faces five counts of felony bail jumping; Dobratz a count of misdemeanor bail jumping; Nolden faces a drug paraphernalia charge.
A K-9 alerted on their vehicle, revealing drug paraphernalia and bb guns.