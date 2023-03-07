3 Badgers men's basketball players earn post season awards

MADISON (WKOW) — Three Wisconsin Men's Basketball players earned post-season honors.
A university spokesperson said the three men getting honors are Connor Essegian, Chucky Hepburn and Isaac Lindsey.
Essegian was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. The spokesperson said he's the eighth badger to earn the honor and the first to do so since Hepburn last season.
Hepburn earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. Hepburn hits 41.3% of his three point shots this season, which is fourth in the conference. His 1.96 career assist-to-turnover ration would rank seventh in Badger history.
Lindsey earns the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
The Badger's play in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Wednesday.