3 Badgers men's basketball players earn post season awards

Badger Basketball 2017

MADISON (WKOW) — Three Wisconsin Men's Basketball players earned post-season honors. 

A university spokesperson said the three men getting honors are Connor Essegian, Chucky Hepburn and Isaac Lindsey. 

Essegian was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. The spokesperson said he's the eighth badger to earn the honor and the first to do so since Hepburn last season.  

Hepburn earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. Hepburn hits 41.3% of his three point shots this season, which is fourth in the conference. His 1.96 career assist-to-turnover ration would rank seventh in Badger history. 

Lindsey earns the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. 

The Badger's play in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Wednesday. 

