3 die in Watertown house fire

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Three people died in a Watertown house fire shortly after midnight Friday, according to the Watertown Fire Department.
Around 12:40 a.m., Watertown fire crews and police were dispatched to a home in the area of S. 1st Street and Western Avenue for report of a fire, according to Fire Chief Travis Teesch.
When crews arrived, Teesch said the house was engulfed in flames, and crews were told the residents were still trapped inside.
Teesch said crews tried to rescue the victims, but they were driven back by intense heat, smoke and flames.
Firefighters worked inside and outside to extinguish the flames, but the Watertown Police Department reports three people died in the fire.
The names and ages of the victims are not being released at this time.
The cause of the fire is under active investigation.