3 die in Watertown house fire

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and sharply reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&