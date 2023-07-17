3 displaced after bathroom fire in Fond du Lac apartment

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Three people were displaced after a fire in a Fond du Lac apartment building early Monday morning, according to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.
Battalion Chief Joe Maramonte said crews were dispatched around 2 a.m. to look at a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment on S. National Avenue.
Maramonte said the caller told dispatchers there was a small fire in the fan earlier that evening that he put out, but he now smelled burning.
When crews arrived, they found fire in the bathroom's walls and attic.
Crews began working to extinguish the fire while evacuating the building.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes and residents were allowed back into their homes except three people who lived in the two units affected by the fire.
Those displaced are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Maramonte advised the public to call 911 whenever they have a fire in their home, no matter how small it is.