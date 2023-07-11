3 dogs die in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Three dogs died in a Arlington house fire Monday afternoon, according to the Arlington Fire Department.
Fire Chief Nate Phillips said crews responded to a single-story home on Ellickson Street around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.
Initial reports stated the home's porch was on fire, with the fire spreading to the house.
The fire was upgraded to a box alarm when crews got there.
The fire was extinguished, and all residents were able to escape the home unharmed. However, Phillips said three dogs died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.