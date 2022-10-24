3 facing charges after car fire on Madison's east side leads to confrontation

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports three people could face charges after a car fire on Madison's east side over the weekend.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to a car fire on the 400 block of Parkwood Lane, eventually establishing probable cause for the vehicle owner's ex-girlfriend for arson.
The ex-girlfriend was not on scene for officers to take her into custody, but Lisko said the vehicle owner and his current girlfriend went to find her "despite clear instructions from officers not to do so."
Lisko said the three got into a confrontation, which led to all of them being arrested.
According to MPD, the ex-girlfriend is facing a pending charge of arson. The vehicle owner is facing a pending charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The current girlfriend of the vehicle owner is facing pending charges of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.