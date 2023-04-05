3 in custody after Janesville crime spree

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Three people are in custody after a crime spree in Janesville Wednesday morning, according to police.
According to a Nixle from the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a burglary complaint around 8:20 a.m. on Oakhill Avenue. While they were there, they learned of another burglary, a car theft and several attempted frauds.
Around noon, officers responded to Sharon Drive at Tyler Street for a report of three people checking doors. Police say the suspects were in a car stolen during a burglary earlier that day.
The three individuals — two adults and one juvenile — were taken into custody. Police say these people are no longer a threat.
Officers are working on multiple cases currently, and police say the investigation is "complex." Officers are identifying additional victims and trying to find a dog stolen during one of the burglaries.
Janesville police ask anyone who believes someone entered their home to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 608-757-2244.
Police will release additional information when it's available.