3 injured in motorcycle crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Three people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County on Sunday night, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says they were called to County Highway T near Stark Road in the town of Portland around 7:45 p.m. for a two motorcycle crash.
Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt says a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 33-year-old Waterloo man was traveling northbound on County Highway T when it crashed into another northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old Marshall man.
Schmidt says the Waterloo driver was thrown off the motorcycle and experienced serious non-life threatening injuries. The Marshall driver had minor injuries. His passenger, a 23-year-old Marshall woman, received non-life threatening injuries as she was thrown from the motorcycle. The sheriff says no helmets were worn by any of those involved.
All received medical attention. The Waterloo driver was flown to the hospital by a UW-Health Med Flight helicopter because of his injuries. The sheriff says alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.