3 Madison Culver's restaurants to donate profits Tuesday in support of Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) — Three Madison Culver's locations will donate 100% of their profits Tuesday in support of Ukraine.
In a statement sent to 27 News, owner-operator Susan Bulgrin said her locations on Todd Drive and Cottage Grove Road in Madison and her McFarland restaurant are giving profits to World Central Kitchen.
"It’s all of our responsibility to understand the conflict that Ukrainians are experiencing," Bulgrin said. "Some of the largest needs are for food and water to sustain the victims of this conflict. That’s why we are choosing to fund the efforts of the World Central Kitchen."
According to Bulgrin, WCK has a "strong reputation" of providing meals after disasters. The organization is currently working from mobile kitchens across Ukraine and nearby countries assisting refugees.