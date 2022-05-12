3 Madison men arrested in connection to March town of Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three Madison men have been arrested in connection to a March 26 shooting on Perry Street, in the town of Madison.
Deputies found over 70 shell casings and three damaged vehicles, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Department.
The arrested men -- Christopher E. Tibbs, 32, Malcom M. Whiteside, 27, and David T. Taylor, 34 -- are all tentatively facing 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm. Tibbs is also facing charges for a shooting at Club Bristol in November.
The Sheriff's Department says that there is potential for other charges and they're continuing to investigate the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the county tip line at 608-284-6900.