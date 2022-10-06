3 men arrested in Baraboo after forcing high schoolers out of vehicle

BARABOO (WKOW) — Three men were arrested Wednesday night after a high schooler reported that he and his passengers were forced out of their vehicle, according to the Baraboo Police Department.
Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian said in a Facebook post that officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the area of Tandom Trail and Surrey Lane.
La Broscian said a caller told police he and his passengers were removed from the vehicle they were riding in by a man with a "torch-like device." A social media post seen by another officer gave similar information, according to La Broscian.
La Broscian told 27 News all of the vehicle's occupants were Baraboo High School students.
As a result of an investigation, three men were arrested:
- John A. Kolar, 57, of Baraboo
- William D. Bowden, 52, of Baraboo
- James J. Langkamp, 53, of Baraboo
James "Jim" Langkamp is the Baraboo School District's Director of Activity Programs.
The Baraboo School District released a statement on Facebook saying they were aware of an incident involving "a school district employee, parents and students." 27 News has reached out to the school district regarding this incident and has not yet received a reply.
La Broscian said charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and false imprisonment have been forwarded to the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s Office. Additional charges may be added after further investigation.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.