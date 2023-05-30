 Skip to main content
3 men hospitalized after fight escalates to shooting in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — Three men were hurt after a fight escalated to a shooting Monday evening, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Lieutenant Edward Hartwick said officers responded to High Ridge Trail, off of Fish Hatchery Road, around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries, and they are expected to survive. 

Hartwick said a third man with serious gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital soon after.

The three victims — ages 18, 20, and 22 — are still in the hospital but are in stable condition, according to Hartwick.

Preliminary information shows the incident began with a fight in an apartment complex parking lot. Hartwick said investigators believe everyone involved knows each other.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by visiting P3tips.com.

