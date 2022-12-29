3 Milwaukee residents charged in murder of mail carrier

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Three Milwaukee residents have been charged in the murder of a mail carrier, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ states a criminal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both murdered or aided and abetted the murder of a postal employee. The complaint also alleges that both fired a weapon in a crime of violence.

If either McCaa or Ducksworth Jr. are convicted of either offense, both would face life in prison. Firing a weapon in connection with a crime of violence also requires a minimum ten-year sentence in prison.

Also charged was Shanelle McCoy, 34, for providing false statements to law enforcement investigating the murder and hiding information regarding a felony, the DOJ reported. The charges carry sentences of up to five and three years in prison upon conviction, respectively.

The complaint levies additional charges McCaa and Ducksworth Jr..

Ducksworth Jr. was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime. The charges carry up to a five year prison sentence and five years to life upon conviction, respectively.

McCaa also was accused of possessing ammunition despite being a convicted felon, which carries a maximum of fifteen years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said these charges are a "direct result of the tireless efforts" of law enforcement.

"I commend the hard work and collaboration of all involved in seeking justice for the victim, his family, and his loved ones," Haanstad said. "This office remains fully committed to seeking to hold those responsible for acts of violence fully accountable for their actions.”

Chicago Division Acting Inspector in Charge Kai Pickens said these arrests should make it "very clear" that the Postal Investigation Service "will not rest" to solve these types of attacks.

“If you harm one of our employees, we will find you and put you behind bars," she said.