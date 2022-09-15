3 Monroe middle schoolers win $1,000 award for their documentary on an unsung Wisconsin hero

MONROE (WKOW) -- Three Monroe middle schoolers got quite a surprise Thursday morning when they were told they won a $1,000 award in an international competition.
Sixth graders Elise Deprez, Stella Murray and Brynlee Roelli won the $1,000 Outstanding Elementary School Project award from the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for their documentary "Cordelia Harvey: Angel in a Black Cape" they made as elementary students.
The documentary focuses on Harvey -- the "Wisconsin Angel" -- and how she worked to secure hospitals for soldiers away from war zones, instead of the makeshift field hospitals typical of the time.
In a release, the Lowell Milken Center said the students combined history with expert perspectives to show the effect Harvey had on the time's medical landscape.
The National Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes Discovery Award gave $15,500 in cash rewards this year to students across the world who submitted exceptional projects that share the story of lesser known heroes.