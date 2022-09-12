3 new whooping cranes join the International Crane Foundation in Wisconsin

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Three whooping cranes flew down to Wisconsin from Canada, but not how you would expect.
The cranes from the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo (WICZ) in Alberta, Canada were flown down via private planes and then taken to the International Crane Foundation’s headquarters in southern Wisconsin.
Hillary Thompson, North America Program Crane Analyst for the International Crane Foundation, said the planning for the journey took more than a year of coordinating between the two organizations, but it was all worth it when the cranes arrived.
Due to widespread hunting and habitat loss, there were only 21 whooping cranes in the wild in the 1940's. Now, more than 650 cranes are in the wild because of dedicated conservation efforts.
“It is through partnerships like this that give me hope for the species. By working together, we are returning whooping cranes to the wild to the eastern U.S. and protecting countless other species in the process,” shared Thompson.
The cranes are named Ruby, hatched in 2010, Kali and Daya, sisters who were born in 2021. The International Crane Foundation hopes to add Ruby to its breeding program and the Whooping Crane Reintroduction team members are monitoring the two young birds in hopes of releasing them to join other cranes in migration.
“We’re extremely happy to see that these Alberta-born cranes have settled into their new home in Wisconsin,” said Colleen Baird, Senior Manager of Animal Care at the WICZ. “Breeding endangered whooping cranes and hatching chicks is always challenging, but our team is proud to see that the various methods of hatching and rearing that we utilize has successfully boosted the wild population.”