3 people arrested in Iowa Co. after woman fails to appear at court

RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Village of Ridgeway Marshal's Office helped arrest three people Tuesday in a series of events prompted by an Iowa County woman missing her court appearance.
Village Marshal Michael J. F. Gorham said their office received a bench warrant for Kaitlin Tempest, 24, of Ridgeway because she missed her court appearance.
An Iowa County Sheriff's Office deputy was checking Tempest's residence before contacting her, and during this time, they saw her "engaging in suspicious activity" with another person, who was later identified as Autumn Kivi, 23, of Prairie du Chien.
When the deputy contacted Tempest and arrested her with the assistance of the marshal's office, another person at the residence was identified as Julien Harris, 28.
Gorham said they learned Harris was wanted in Iowa for several charges: introducing drugs into institutions, obstructions, escape from custody and sex offender violations. Harris tried to run away from the scene, but he was found hiding in a shed in the area of Grove Street and Main Street.
Harris was arrested and booked into the Iowa County Jail, where he awaits transfer back to Iowa for his outstanding warrants.
Tempest was also booked into the jail, where Gorham said she remains with a $7,500 bond.
Gorham also received a notice that there was a suspicious vehicle parked on Main Street for several hours.
Upon investigating, Kivi was found in the vehicle and detained under suspicion there were illegal drugs in the vehicle. Gorham said a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and "numerous" pills and cash was seized. The pills were sent to the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory due to the presence of fentanyl.
Gorham said Kivi ingested an unknown substance during contact, so she was treated and taken to a local hospital, where she was admitted.
Gorham said when the marshal's office finishes its investigation into the incident involving Kivi, they will refer the following charges to the Iowa County District Attorney: bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to deliver.
Gorham applauded the help of the Iowa County Sheriff's Office and said "we are all lucky" Iowa County law enforcement is able to work together so well.
Gorham also noted Grove Street "has attracted attention, which may paint Ridgeway negatively," but he said Ridgeway is a "great community."