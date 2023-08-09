3 people break into Henry Vilas Zoo, damage restaurant, steal money

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several people tried to break into a restaurant in Henry Vilas Zoo Tuesday night, the zoo reported in an Instagram post.
The zoo stated a security guard saw people trying to get into the Glacier Grille restaurant.
The guard immediately called the Madison Police Department, who were on the scene within minutes.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said there were three suspects inside the zoo "causing damage."
Police Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said the suspects access an ATM in the building's lobby and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The zoo is working with police during the investigation. No arrests have been made. Police say digital evidence is being reviewed.
Reitmeier asks anyone living in the neighborhood of the zoo with doorbell video or other security video of anything unusual around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to please contact police at 608-229-8200.
No people or animals were hurt, though zoo guests will have to use a side door to get into the restaurant as the zoo repairs the broken window.