3 people injured in 'weapons offense' on Milwaukee Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people were injured after a weapons offense on the east side of Madison Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD Sgt. Ronald Webster said the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street.
Three people were treated at a local hospital for their injuries, and Webster said they are expected to survive.
Webster said it "appears to be the result of a disturbance" which started at a gathering within a residence.
27 News was on scene there this morning after police tape and squad cars were seen around a house in the area. Reporters have tried to learn what type of weapon was used in the offense, but MPD has not provided any additional information at this time.
The Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating this incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.