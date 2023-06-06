3 people shot and killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department responded to three homicides in just five hours Monday.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, the first one happened at about 4:40 p.m. where police say a man who appears to be in his 20s was shot and killed.
A double shooting happened shortly after, at about 6:45 p.m. Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was killed and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Then, at 9:45 p.m., police were called for another double shooting. A 45-year-old Milwaukee woman died and a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital.