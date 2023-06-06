 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
06:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Dane, Columbia, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock,
and Sauk.

Due to surface smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec,
Canada, elevated PM2.5 concentrations will lead to the air
quality index reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plesae see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

3 people shot and killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
Milwaukee police badge

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department responded to three homicides in just five hours Monday.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, the first one happened at about 4:40 p.m. where police say a man who appears to be in his 20s was shot and killed.

A double shooting happened shortly after, at about 6:45 p.m. Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was killed and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was  taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Then, at 9:45 p.m., police were called for another double shooting. A 45-year-old Milwaukee woman died and a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital.

Recommended for you