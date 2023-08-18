3 resign from Dane Co. Board of Supervisors, board seeks to fill vacancies

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board of Supervisors is looking to fill vacancies after three members resigned from the board in the same week, according to a release from County Board Chair Patrick Miles.
County Board Chair Patrick Miles said Olivia Xistris-Songpanya (District 13), Mike Bare (District 32) and Alex Joers (District 9) have resigned from the 37-member board.
Xistris-Songpanya, whose district includes a large area of the UW-Madison campus, said she's thankful to the county and the district, along with her colleagues.
"While on the Board, I am proud to have helped colleagues pass plans for a new county jail, a nearly decade-long project in the works, pass a resolution to make Dane County a sanctuary county for the trans community, facilitate a $10,000 youth equity grant awarded to Dane Arts, and so much more," she said.
Bare served District 32, which includes the Verona area, and Joers served District 9 on Madison's far west side.
Bare also expressed his gratitude and said he's grateful for the voters who trusted him
"I’m proud to have worked on so many things that have improved people’s lives in Dane County," he said. "And I will cherish having more evenings with my wife and two sons and I so appreciate their support during my time on the County Board.”
Joers echoed more of the same and said his time on the board was both rewarding and challenging.
"I am forever grateful for the residents of Dane County for giving me the chance to serve them in local government," Joers said in a statement. "I was proud to have made a difference whether it was in public health, sustainability, or community safety. This was an experience I will remember with great appreciation for my colleagues.”
Now, the board of supervisors is seeking to fill the vacancies left by Xistris-Songpanya, Bare and Joers' departures.
Those interested in applying to be a board member are encouraged to attend public hearings in the respective districts to learn about the positions and describe their qualifications.
- District 9: Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, West, 483 Commerce Drive, Madison
- District 32: Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Hyatt Place Madison/Verona, 846 Liberty Drive, Verona
- District 13: Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Union South, 1308 West Dayton Street, Madison. The hearing's room number will be listed in the building.
Written support can be submitted in advance to miles@countyofdane.com, and members of the public may register in writing at the hearing.
Complete information on how to apply for the position is available on the Dane County Clerk's Office website. Anyone with questions about the paperwork can call the clerk's office at 608-266-4121
The annual salary is currently $11,423.47.