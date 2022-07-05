3 suspects in Columbia County homicide given $500,000 to $1M bonds

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — The three suspects accused of kidnapping a man in Dane County and killing him in Columbia County appeared in court Friday.
Jesse Freiberg, Ja'Kenya Patty and Laura Johnson were all charged on June 17 for the death of a man who was kidnapped in Dane County and killed in Columbia County. They each face a charge of being party to first-degree intentional homicide.
RELATED COVERAGE: Criminal complaint alleges Columbia Co. homicide investigation began with hit-and-run investigation
Freiberg, who is accused of shooting the victim, was given a $1 million bond. Johnson, who is accused of holding the victim hostage and assaulting him was given a $750,000 bond. Patty, whose near hit-and-run of Freiberg led to the homicide investigation, was given a $500,000 bond.