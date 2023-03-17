3 teens arrested on numerous charges in Madison burglary investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested three people in an investigation into a residential burglary spree.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said many of these burglaries were related to stolen vehicles and some of the cases involved firearm theft. Over 24 people were impacted by these thefts.
MPD's Burglary Crime Unit worked with several other Dane County law enforcement units to identify and arrest the suspects in these cases.
The suspects -- two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old -- were arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail. In total, over 70 charges were referred between the three teens.
Their referred charges are as follows, with more potentially to come:
- 18-year-old male
- Burglary x5
- Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent (OMVWOC) x4
- Felony theft x2
- Felony theft of firearms x2
- Misdemeanor theft x13
- 17-year-old male
- Burglary x6
- OMVWOC x3
- Felony theft of firearms x2
- Misdemeanor theft x6
- Identity theft x1
- 17-year-old male
- Burglary x8
- Identity theft x3
- OMVWOC x8
- Felony theft of firearms x2
- Misdemeanor theft x10
- Theft from auto x2