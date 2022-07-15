3 teens face multiple charges after purse theft, attempted car theft

MADISON (WKOW) — Three teenagers have been arrested after a woman reported the theft of her purse and near theft of her car.
According to Sergeant Scott Reitmeier, a woman reported her purse was stolen from her car, and the car nearly stolen too, on July 11.
That same day, Reitmeier said a different stolen vehicle was seen by West Towne Mall, but it left the area after officers observed the car. Around the same time, mall staff told police about a fraud: three males used the victim's credit card "to fraudulently purchase hundreds of dollars in merchandise."
The victim's purse was later found in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road. Reitmeier said police worked with an apartment complex to view surveillance cameras and find what unit the suspects entered
Reitmeier said the suspect's were identified "from their involvement in past criminal investigations for auto theft, stolen vehicles, and using the personal documents of others for financial gain." They're identified as two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy.
A search warrant was served on the apartment on July 14, where evidence of theft and fraud, and two guns were recovered. According to police, one of those guns was reported stolen out of Mississippi in 2020. The stolen car was returned to its owner.
Each teen faces multiple charges, including operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and ID theft.