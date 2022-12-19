3 vehicles involved in rollover crash Sunday on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — No one was hospitalized in a rollover crash on Madison's west side.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the crash took place Sunday around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Gammon and Old Sauk Roads.
Three vehicles were involved, and responding officers found one vehicle rolled over.
Fryer says a witness reported seeing a vehicle run a red light and hit another. Then, a third vehicle was struck after the initial crash.
The road was shut down while it was cleaned up and one driver was cited for the crash.