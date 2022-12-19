 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 vehicles involved in rollover crash Sunday on Madison's west side

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights 4

MADISON (WKOW) — No one was hospitalized in a rollover crash on Madison's west side. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the crash took place Sunday around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Gammon and Old Sauk Roads. 

Three vehicles were involved, and responding officers found one vehicle rolled over. 

Fryer says a witness reported seeing a vehicle run a red light and hit another. Then, a third vehicle was struck after the initial crash. 

The road was shut down while it was cleaned up and one driver was cited for the crash. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you